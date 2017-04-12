

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





Peel Regional Police say one of its veteran detectives was charged with obstruction of justice and breach of trust on Wednesday.

After a 15-month-long investigation by professional standards officers, police say the detective was arrested and charged.

Sgt. Josh Colley says the service will not comment on the allegations the officer is facing, or which part of Peel Region he was posted in.

The suspect, identified as Det. David Warren, is scheduled to appear in court in Brampton on May 15 at 1 p.m.

He has been suspended with pay per the rules found in the Ontario Police Services Act.

A search of annual reports from Peel Regional Police shows Warren was promoted to his current rank of detective in 2010.

“We hold our employees to a higher standard and we expect them to be exemplary members of the community. These charges are of a serious nature and it is important for the community to know that these allegations do not reflect the good work being done each day by the 2,000 plus police officers within Peel Regional Police,” Chief Jennifer Evans said in a news release.