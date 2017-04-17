

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





Peel Regional Police have identified a young man who was gunned down outside a Brampton lounge over the weekend.

Jordan Buchner, 23, was found with obvious signs of trauma in the parking lot outside of Masta’s Lounge at around 2:50 a.m. on April 15 after police responded to a call about a shooting at the establishment.

Buchner, a GTA resident, was pronounced dead at the scene.

No arrests have been made and no suspect information has been announced so far.

This isn’t the first time that the establishment has seen violence. Just over a year ago in February of 2016, another 23-year-old man was gunned down in the parking lot and died of his injuries. Police have not said whether there is any connection between the two fatal shootings.

Police are asking anyone who was at the lounge or in the area of Orenda and Dixie roads at the time to come forward and speak with investigators.

Anyone with information is being urged to call investigators at (905) 453-2121, ext. 3205 or call Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).