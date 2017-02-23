

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Peel Regional Police are investigating reports of shots fired in Mississauga last night.

According to police, officers received calls about gunshots in the area of McLaughlin and Britannia roads late last night.

No injuries were reported but uniform and tactical officers were called to the scene.

Police say they received initial reports that a black Lexus was involved in the incident and was seen heading northbound on McLaughlin Road with two males inside.