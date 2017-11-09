

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Peel Regional Police are investigating after shots were fired in Mississauga late Wednesday night.

The incident occurred near Hurontario Street and Eglinton Avenue at around 10:30 p.m.

Shell casings were located at the scene but no injuries were reported.

Police say they believe two vehicles were involved.

Both vehicles left the scene before officers arrived.

Police are currently interviewing witnesses and the investigation is ongoing.