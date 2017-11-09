Peel police investigating after shots fired in Mississauga
Police are investigating after shots were fired in Mississauga late Wednesday night. (Mike Nguyen/ CP24)
Codi Wilson, CP24.com
Published Thursday, November 9, 2017 5:35AM EST
Peel Regional Police are investigating after shots were fired in Mississauga late Wednesday night.
The incident occurred near Hurontario Street and Eglinton Avenue at around 10:30 p.m.
Shell casings were located at the scene but no injuries were reported.
Police say they believe two vehicles were involved.
Both vehicles left the scene before officers arrived.
Police are currently interviewing witnesses and the investigation is ongoing.