

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Peel Regional Police say they do not believe a fatal shooting in Mississauga is connected to two other incidents involving gunfire in Peel Region last night.

The first shooting occurred shortly before 10 p.m. in the area of Elm Drive and Mississauga Valley Boulevard.

Police were called to the area for a report of shots fired and when they arrived on scene, they found 28 year-old Mississauga resident Shane Thomas lying on the ground on a sidewalk outside an apartment building.

Speaking to reporters Thursday morning, Const. Bancroft Wright said the victim had obvious signs of trauma. Despite attempts to revive him, he was later pronounced dead at the scene.

“At this time the investigation is ongoing. We do have witnesses and we are of course appealing for more witnesses. The case will be taken over by the Homicide and Missing Persons bureau,” Wright said.

Investigators would not say if the victim is known to police.

“We can say that we believe it was an isolated incident,” Wright added.

Less than half an hour after the fatal shooting on Mississauga Valley Boulevard, police say they were called to a residence in Brampton after shots were fired at the home

Wright said multiple shots were fired at a home near Fair Oaks Place and McMurchy Avenue but luckily no injuries were reported.

“There is no suspect information in relation to that particular incident,” Wright added.

A third shooting occurred shortly before 11 p.m. in the area of Dundas Street and Littlejohn Lane in Mississauga.

Shots were fired at a home in the area and police say there were no injuries reported in that incident either.

Police have not yet released suspect information in relation to the three cases.

Wright said police do not believe the three shootings are connected.