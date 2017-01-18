

The Canadian Press





PARRY SOUND, Ont. -- Provincial police say an arrest has been made following the discovery of human remains on a snowmobile trail north of Parry Sound, Ont.

They say officers were called to the trail off Nobel Road on Sunday night.

Police say the remains were sent to the Office of the Chief Coroner in Toronto on Tuesday and a forensic post mortem examination is continuing.

Investigators say an arrest was made on Tuesday, but provided no other details.

OPP say they are investigating in conjunction with Peel regional police.