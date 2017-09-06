

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Peel police say an elderly man who disappeared from Pearson Airport after arriving on a plane from Montreal on Tuesday has been found safe.

According to police, the 81-year-old man arrived at the airport at around 4:50 p.m. but when his family went to pick him up, he was nowhere to be found.

Police previously said they were concerned for his safety as he is not familiar with the area.

Investigators confirmed Wednesday morning that the man made contact with his family after making his own way to a Toronto hotel.