

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





The province’s police watchdog has laid a sexual assault charge against a Peel Regional Police officer in connection with a complaint that was filed in the spring.

The Special Investigations Unit said Wednesday that Peel police contacted them on May 27 about a sexual assault involving an officer that allegedly took place earlier that month.

The SIU is an arm’s length provincial agency that investigates whenever police officers are involved in a death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault.

The agency invoked its mandate after being notified in May, investigated the incident and decided to lay a charge as a result of the investigation.

Details about the alleged incident have not been released.

Cons. Kevin McCulloch, 45, has been charged with one count of sexual assault. He is scheduled to make a court appearance in Brampton on Dec. 4.

The allegation has not been proven in court.