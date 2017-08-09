

The Canadian Press





MISSISSAUGA, Ont. - Peel regional police say one of their officers is facing fraud charges in relation to employee benefits claims.

The police force west of Toronto says Const. Noel Santiago, a four-year officer with Peel regional police, has been charged with two counts of fraud under $5,000.

In a statement Wednesday, police say the charges come after a four-month investigation conducted by the Peel Regional Police Professional Standards Bureau.

Santiago was suspended with pay as per the provisions of the Ontario Police Services Act.

He is scheduled to appear in a Brampton court on Sept. 11.