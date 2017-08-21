

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





A Peel Regional Police officer has been suspended with pay after being charged with a number of offences, including domestic assault.

The charges against the officer were announced in a news release Monday.

According to the release, the charges follow an investigation by the Peel Regional Police Professional Standards Bureau.

“Conduct of this nature is not tolerated by the Peel Regional Police and any officer who engages in this behavior will be investigated and charged appropriately,” Peel Regional Police Chief Jennifer Evans said in the release.

Peel police have not provided any further details about when the alleged incidents occurred or whether the officer was on-duty when they occurred.

None of the charges have been proven in court.

The officer has been suspended with pay as per the provisions of the Ontario Police Services Act.

Const. Rajvir Ghuman has been charged with Domestic Assault, Forcible Confinement and Mischief Over $5,000.