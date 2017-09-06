

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Peel police are searching for a missing elderly man who disappeared from Pearson Airport after arriving on a plane from Montreal.

According to police, 81-year-old Abe Hussein arrived at the airport at around 4:50 p.m. but when his family went to pick him up, he was nowhere to be found.

Hussein, investigators say, was last seen on video surveillance footage at around 7:15 p.m. in the area of Terminal One domestic arrivals.

Police believe he got on a double decker GO bus headed to Yorkdale Mall and Finch Station but it is not clear where he got off.

Investigators say he is not familiar with the area and police and family members are concerned for his safety.

It is not clear if Hussein has any medical conditions.

He has been described as a white male who is approximately six-feet tall and has a medium build, grey/ white hair and wears glasses. His right eye in partially closed, police added.

He was last seen wearing a dark-coloured plaid shirt, blue jeans, and a black and gold University of Michigan baseball hat.

Anyone with information on Hussein’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Airport Division Criminal Investigation Bureau at 905-453-2121, ext. 3100.