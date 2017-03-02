

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Police are searching for a suspect who investigators say snatched purses from women in Mississauga on four separate occasions.

The first incident occurred on Feb. 13 on Dundas Street West, near Constitution Boulevard.

Investigators say a 65-year-old woman was standing on the street at around 6:45 p.m. when a male suspect grabbed her purse and fled the scene on a bicycle. He was seen heading eastbound on Dundas Street.

Later that day at around 7 p.m., police say the same suspect targeted a 42-year-old woman walking in the area of Dundas and Hurontario streets. When the suspect went to grab the woman’s bag, police say she was dragged for about 20 feet before releasing her purse. She suffered minor injuries during the robbery.

The suspect, police say, was back at it two days later. At approximately 9:30 p.m. on Feb. 15, a 59-year-old woman was walking near Dundas Street and Queen Frederica Drive when the suspect approached her from behind on a bicycle. The man, according to police, grabbed her purse from her arm and kept on riding westbound.

The fourth robbery, which police say took place on Feb. 26, occurred on King Street, in the area of Hurontario St. and Queensway East.

Police say an 85-year-old woman was walking in the area when the suspect once again approached the victim from behind and stole her purse. The male, according to investigators, fled eastbound on King Street on a bicycle.

The suspect in all four incidents has been described as a white male who is approximately 20 to 25 years old. He was seen wearing a silver jacket and may have been wearing a dark hooded top during the robberies. The bicycle is reportedly red and black in colour.

Police have now released an image of the suspect and are asking anyone with information about the case to contact investigators at 12 Division at 905-453-2121, ext. 1233.