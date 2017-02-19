

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





Peel police are asking for help to find an 18-year-old man who went missing in Brampton on Saturday.

Police say Reuben Manbahal was last seen by a family member at around 4 p.m. on Feb. 18. at Bramalea City Centre.

Police and Manbahal’s family say they are concerned for his safety as he requires medication and he did not have t with him when he was last seen.

Manbahal is described as a South Asian male, standing at around five-foot-eleven and weighing about 300 pounds. He has a heavy build, short black hair and unshaven facial hair. He was last seen wearing dark green pants, a green striped shirt and a grey jacket with small white stripes.

Anyone with information on Manbahal’s whereabouts is asked to call investigators at the 21 Division Criminal Investigation Bureau at (905) 453–2121, ext. 2133.