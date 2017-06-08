

Chris Fox, CP24.com





If you are searching for a pet penguin, presumably with little success, you may want to call off your search.

The city’s licensing and standards committee will meet next week to consider the addition of three new birds to the city’s list of prohibited animals.

If the staff-endorsed recommendations are approved, penguins along with cranes and flamingos will be added to the 23-species list.

According to a staff report, the reason for banning penguins, cranes and flamingos is largely to preserve the well-being of those animals and not due to any public safety concerns.

“These birds are difficult to accommodate, have limited veterinary services available, and possession may negatively impact the animal's health and wellbeing,” the report says.

The city already bans 23 different types of animals, including elephants, coyotes and snakes longer than three metres.

The likely addition of penguins, cranes and flamingos to the list of prohibited animals comes following a review that was initiated in 2016.

The city says that Toronto Animal Services staff have received 684 complaints related to prohibited animals over the last five years.