

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





Police have released images of a man they call a “person of interest” in the shooting of a 21-year-old man in the hallway of an apartment building in the St. Lawrence neighbourhood early on Tuesday morning.

Investigators say that shortly after midnight on Tuesday, a 21-year-old male victim was standing in a hallway of a building at 25 Henry Lane Terrace.

He was approached by an unknown assailant and shot multiple times.

He was rushed to a hospital trauma centre in life-threatening condition.

A scan of surveillance footage in the building revealed a man “seen in the immediate area at the time of the incident.”

He is described as a black male wearing a salmon-coloured dress shirt, fedora hat and a red and blue backpack.

Anyone with information about this man or the incident itself is asked to call 416-808-5100, or Crime Stoppers at 416-222-8477 (TIPS).