

Rachael D'Amore, CP24.com





A 35-year-old man wanted on the strength of a warrant for his role in a shooting in Peterborough has been arrested.

According to Peterborough Police, a shooting unfolded on Friday night inside a residence on Water Street, just north of McDonnel Street.

A male victim was rushed to Sunnybrook Hospital for treatment. He is currently listed in stable condition.

Investigators say the attack was targeted and that there is no risk to the public.

On Saturday, police issued an arrest warrant for Julien Graham in connection with the incident.

Police say Graham was located on the same day in the Oshawa area where he was placed under arrested and charged with several offences including aggravated assault, pointing a firearm, discharge a restricted or prohibited firearm with intent and careless use of a firearm.

He appeared in court over the weekend and is expected to reappear on March 20.