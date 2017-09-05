

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Photo radar is coming to Toronto school zones but it may still be a year to 18 months until it is officially in place, according to the city’s public works chair.

In May, the province passed legislation that will permit municipalities to introduce photo radar in school zones but according to Coun. Jaye Robinson there is still considerable work required before cameras can actually be installed.

“It will take a full year if not more to figure out all of the inner workings,” Robinson told CP24 on Tuesday. “We are working with the province hand-in-hand to figure out how to fully regulate that.”

Mayor Tory first asked the province for the ability to introduce photo radar back in February, 2016.

Speaking with CP24 on Tuesday, Robinson conceded that the technology is “very controversial” but she said that it is her belief that most Torontonians don’t object to its use in school zones.

“Photo radar is coming. It is down the road,” she said.

Photo radar was previously introduced by Ontario’s NDP government in 1994 but was scrapped by Mike Harris upon his election as premier in 1995.

At the time, opponents of photo radar slammed the initiative as little more than a cash-grab and claimed that it did not actually improve safety on the roads.