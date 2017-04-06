

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Police have released a photo of a suspect wanted in a criminal harassment investigation in Parkdale.

According to investigators, several years ago a man approached a 29-year-old woman in the area of Dowling Avenue and Queen Street West.

Police say the man told the woman he was a photographer and was interested in having her model for him.

Sometime later, investigators say the woman learned that the man had no intentions of photographing her and she stopped communicating with him.

On several occasions between Jan. 1 2017 and April 4, 2017, police say the man showed up uninvited at the woman’s home in Parkdale.

Each time it occurred, police say the woman contacted police but the man fled before officers arrived on scene.

The suspect is believed to be between 30 and 35 years old and is approximately five-foot-eleven, 200 pounds and has a medium build.

Investigators have now released a photograph of the suspect and are asking members of the public for help identifying him.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call police at 416-808-1400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-22-TIPS (8477).