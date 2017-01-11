

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Police have released surveillance camera images of a suspect who allegedly tried to steal a knife from a Whitby Canadian Tire and then fled from a security guard who attempted to arrest him.

Durham Regional Police say on Dec. 8 at around 2:30 p.m., officers were called to the Canadian Tire store on Garden Street for a reported theft.

According to investigators, a male suspect was seen taking a $100 hunting knife, removing it from the packaging and putting it into a plastic bag.

Police say the suspect tried to leave the store without paying but was stopped outside by a security guard.

When the guard attempted to arrest the suspect, police say the man handed the bag to the loss prevention officer and fled the area on foot.

Police say the knife that was recovered had blood on it, suggesting that the suspect may have cut himself with it.

The suspect has been described by investigators as a male who is between 35 and 40 years old and is approximately five-foot-six tall with a medium build. He was wearing a winter coat and blue jeans at the time of the alleged theft, police added.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call investigators at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 1836.