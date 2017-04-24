

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





A Pickering intersection was closed for hours after a police chase ended with a crash that brought down wires and left tactical teams searching for a suspect.

Durham Regional Police responded to a call about a road rage altercation near Westney Road and Highway 401 Monday afternoon.

After a brief pursuit with a suspect, there was a collision at Kingston Road and Rosebank Road that brought down wires over the intersection.

Police said the suspect then took off on foot.

Officers and members of the k-9 unit tried to track the suspect, but were not able to locate him.

No injuries were reported and police said there is currently no concern for public safety.

The intersection reopened at around 2:30 p.m.