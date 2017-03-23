

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





A 22-year-old Pickering man is facing weapons charges after he was allegedly spotted walking through a wooded area in that city while carrying a sword and a crossbow on Thursday afternoon.

Durham Regional Police say that at about 1 p.m. Thursday, they received several calls directing them to a wooded area near Liverpool Road and Linwood Street, for concerns about a man walking in the area while carrying a sword and a crossbow.

Police arrived on scene and took him in to custody. A knife prohibited by the criminal code was allegedly found on his person after a search.

A suspect identified as Matthew Lombardi was charged with carrying a concealed weapon and unauthorized possession of a prohibited weapon.

Anyone with information is asked to call Const. Torcivia at 1-888-579-1520, ext. 2521, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).