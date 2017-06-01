

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





A 32-year-old Pickering man has been charged after police say cinderblocks were thrown into traffic from overpasses along Highway 401 this past week.

The first incident was reported at around 10 p.m. on Sunday night near Progress Avenue.

Chad Charlemagne said he was heading eastbound on Hwy. 401 when all of a sudden he heard a “big bang.” A cement cinderblock came crashing through his Jeep, landing in the passenger’s seat.

“Basically I thought it was a bomb,” Charlemagne said, adding that he saw his life flash before his eyes.

The driver, although shaken up, was not physically injured.

The second incident was reported at around 11:15 a.m. on Wednesday at the Yonge Street overpass, resulting in some minor damage to vehicles. About an hour later, OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said a witness called police to report a situation on an overpass at Warden Avenue.

On Thursday morning, Schmidt confirmed one suspect was arrested in connection with all three incidents.

“With the tips from the public and the attention that the media brought on this incident, we now have one man in custody,” Schmidt said.

Suspect will appear in court this morning

The man is facing three counts of mischief endangering life.

Schmidt said one witness in particular played a major role in identifying a suspect.

The witness, Schmidt said, saw suspicious activity on an overpass along the highway and took photos of the person and vehicle involved.

Dash camera footage also contributed to identifying the suspect, Schmidt said.

“We were able to take all of that together, identify a suspect, identify a vehicle and follow up on that and bring this investigation to a very quick close,” he added.

“The fact is that someone proactively saw something suspicious on a highway, thought it was out of sorts and took the time to take a few pictures of what he was seeing, it just goes to show how we all need to work together as a community.”

The 32-year-old suspect is due to appear in court at Old City Hall at 10 a.m. for a bail hearing.