

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





A Pickering man charged in the death of his pregnant wife will now face a charge of 1st degree murder, Durham Regional Police said Thursday.

Twenty-seven-year-old Arianna Goberdhan was found dead in a home on Winville Road near Brock and Taunton roads at 9:45 p.m. on April 7, after being called to the scene for a report of a domestic disturbance.

She was nine-months pregnant, police said.

Investigators said she was found with “obvious signs of trauma” but did not disclose a cause of death.

A warrant for her husband, identified as 25-year-old Nicholas Tyler Baig, was issued that day. He was arrested in Markham one day later.

His vehicle, a 2015 Infiniti sedan, was found abandoned in Toronto’s Beaches neighbourhood on April 10.

Const. George Tudos said the new charge was read as Baig appeared in an Oshawa court on Thursday.

He is scheduled to appear next via video link on April 28.