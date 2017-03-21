

The Canadian Press





CALGARY - A pilot has pleaded guilty to having control and care of an aircraft while impaired.

Miroslav Gronych was employed by Sunwing Airlines on a work visa from Slovakia when he was charged after passing out in a cockpit last December.

His flight was scheduled to leave Calgary with stops in Regina and Winnipeg before continuing to Cancun, Mexico.

Gronych was found slumped over in his seat and was escorted off the plane.

The Crown is asking for a one-year-sentence.

After Gronych was charged, the Canadian Federal Pilots Association said Transport Canada should be responsible for checking the credentials of foreign pilots instead of leaving it to air operators.