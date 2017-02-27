

The Canadian Press





OTTAWA - An investigation has found a pilot who died during a training mission near the Alberta-Saskatchewan boundary didn't eject or call for help before the crash.

A release from the Department of National Defence says Capt. Thomas McQueen, who was 29 and from Hamilton, Ont., died on impact in the November crash.

The department says McQueen's single-seater plane was part of an exercise which involved dropping simulated bombs over the Cold Lake Air Weapons Range in Saskatchewan.

The investigation has found the plane was flying at an altitude of 137 metres when it dropped its simulated bomb and then tried to manoeuvre away to avoid any simulated bomb fragmentation.

The Airworthiness Investigative Authority says McQueen's plane spun out of control following the simulated bomb drop and crashed to the ground, exploding on impact.

Another pilot witnessed the crash and called for help.