

Courtney Greenberg, CP24.com





The male pilot of a small plane suffered minor injuries when it struck hydro lines and landed in a field in Caledon this afternoon, Peel Paramedics say.

The plane collided with hydro lines on Highway 10, between King Street and Old School Road before 3 p.m., Ontario Provincial Police said. The plane – described as a Tech P92 Echo — then landed on a field west of Highway 10.

Paramedics said the male pilot suffered minor injuries but was medically cleared at the scene and did not go to a hospital.

An ORNGE air ambulance was dispatched to the scene but later recalled.

Highway 10 is closed in the area while Hydro One repairs the lines.

The investigation is ongoing.