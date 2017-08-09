Plane strikes hydro lines, lands in field near airstrip in Caledon
Courtney Greenberg, CP24.com
Published Wednesday, August 9, 2017 4:04PM EDT
The male pilot of a small plane suffered minor injuries when it struck hydro lines and landed in a field in Caledon this afternoon, Peel Paramedics say.
The plane collided with hydro lines on Highway 10, between King Street and Old School Road before 3 p.m., Ontario Provincial Police said. The plane – described as a Tech P92 Echo — then landed on a field west of Highway 10.
Paramedics said the male pilot suffered minor injuries but was medically cleared at the scene and did not go to a hospital.
An ORNGE air ambulance was dispatched to the scene but later recalled.
Highway 10 is closed in the area while Hydro One repairs the lines.
The investigation is ongoing.