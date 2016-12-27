Planned Mass for reputed Canadian mob boss scrapped in Italy
Carabinieri paramilitary police stand front of the entrance of the Chiesa Madre (Mother Church) where a Mass in memory of a Canadian crima clan boss Rocco Sollecito was supposed to be held, in a boss killed in Grumo Appula, a village near Bari, southern Italy, Tuesday, Dec. 27 2016. A priest in Grumo Appula, the Italian town of Sollecito's roots, posted notices inviting parishioners to Mass Monday evening. But the police chief ordered the Mass held at dawn instead to avoid drawing a big crowd. In the end, no Mass at all was celebrated. (Annamaria Loconsole/ANSA via AP)
The Associated Press
Published Tuesday, December 27, 2016 10:54AM EST
ROME -- An archbishop and a local police chief in southern Italy have forced the scrapping of a public Mass for the soul of a reputed Canadian crime clan boss, slain near Montreal.
Rocco Sollecito, 67, was gunned down in May while driving his car. Canadian police said Sollecito had high-level ties to the former reputed head of the Montreal Mafia.
A priest in Grumo Appula, the Italian town of Sollecito's roots, posted notices inviting parishioners to Mass Tuesday evening. But the police chief ordered the Mass held at dawn instead to avoid drawing a big crowd.
Bari-Bitonto Archbishop Francesco Cacucci also opposed the evening public Mass as a "great scandal." He called it inappropriate for someone who didn't live a Christian life.
In the end, no Mass at all was celebrated.