Emergency evacuation plans are in place for the residents of Toronto Island if high water levels or storm conditions put their safety at risk.

Matthew Cutler, a spokesperson for the city's Parks, Forestry and Recreation department, told CP24 Thursday that starting tonight, a staffed ferry will be ready and waiting on the island side to provide shelter and transportation for the 700 island residents if required.

"Our ferry service operates daily and continues to operate for anyone who wants to leave the island is case of any forecast storms that are upcoming," Cutler added.

Cutler said while people are able to travel to the island today, they are advised to reschedule any plans until after the inclement weather.

"We have warned both through signage and on social media and our website that services on the island are greatly reduced right now. There are some washrooms and roads that are impassable because of water. Centreville will not be opening this weekend as predicted for this year as we deal with the high water levels on the island," he noted.

In news release issued by the city Wednesday, the city said the lake has already breached the shoreline in certain areas on the island.

“There are numerous low-lying sections of Toronto Island Park that are under risk of flooding," the news release read. "Some roads are currently closed in the Park as a result of pooling and ponding. Any increase in either lake levels or storm activity, both of which are forecast... could lead to further damage."

A rainfall warning is in effect for parts of southern Ontario, including Toronto, and Environment Canada says the city could see between 40 and 70 millimetres of rain by Saturday night.

“With the ground already saturated, there is the potential for local flooding,” Environment Canada’s weather advisory read.

“Localized flooding in low-lying areas is possible. Don't approach washouts near rivers, creeks and culverts.”

In addition to evacuation plans, the city, along with the Toronto and Region Conservation Authority, will also be taking steps to protect the infrastructure in Toronto Island Park.

The steps include installing armour stone on the north shore of Ward’s Island and shoring up Centre Island Beach to protect against erosion around buildings and facilities.

Crews will also be making sand, sandbags and shovels available along the roadway on Ward’s Island for residents who want to take additional measures to protect their homes.