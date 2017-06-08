

The Canadian Press





LA MALBAIE, Que. -- Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he is looking forward to hosting next year's G7 summit in Quebec and promoting issues that are of importance to Canada.

Trudeau visited La Malbaie this morning to get a look at the picturesque town that will welcome international leaders in 2018.

The prime minister says gender equality will be a major topic of discussion at the summit.

And Trudeau told a news conference security will also be taken very seriously in La Malbaie, which is about 140 kilometres northeast of Quebec City.

Earlier in the day, Trudeau met with Mayor Michel Couturier and local business and tourism representatives.

The G7 comprises the seven richest economies in the world, including Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States.

It will mark the sixth time that Canada has hosted the meetings, including in the Muskoka region of Ontario in 2010, Alberta's Kananaskis in 2002 and Halifax in 1995.