

Mike Blanchfield, The Canadian Press





STRASBOURG, France -- Prime Minister Justin Trudeau delivers his much-anticipated address to the European Parliament later today, where he will argue for free trade in the face of an increasingly hostile, populist opposition that includes the Donald Trump administration.

The prime minister's pro-trade, anti-protectionist message to the European lawmakers in Strasbourg, France will come one day after they voted to ratify the Canada-EU free trade deal.

Trudeau is the first Canadian prime minister to address the legislature for European Union, and his speech is expected to be a shot in the arm for the alliance after last summer's pro-Brexit vote that has sparked the historic and protracted divorce negotiation between Britain and the EU.

Trudeau's arrival comes as the anti-trade movement is gaining ground in Europe and with Trump's protectionist "America first" posture that has killed the U.S. free trade negotiations with Europe, as well as the Trans-Pacific Partnership that would have spanned 12 Pacific Rim countries, including Canada.

Parliament is expected to ratify the Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement in the coming months, which means 90 per cent of it would come into force under provisional application. That would allow the deal to take effect without the ratification of the European Union's 28 member countries and numerous regional governments.

Prior to departing for Strasbourg, Trudeau said Wednesday in Ottawa that free trade equals more jobs for the middle class and a way to spark economic growth.

"That's why we're happy about the positive conversations we've had with the United States on how we recognize that working together we can enhance jobs on both sides of the border and why access to the European market for our producers, for our companies is going to be a good thing for Canadian jobs right across the country," he said.

Anti-trade groups vowed to do everything possible to rally opposition in regional parliaments to eventually block the full implementation of the pact, which will knock down tariffs for 35 million Canadians and 500 million Europeans.

Politicians on both sides of the Atlantic Ocean hailed Wednesday's ratification as a win for the values of openness in the face of anti-trade movements.

"With Canada we share the democratic values of tolerance and openness. We co-operate in tackling common challenges such as migration, sustainable development, climate change and terrorism," said EU Trade Commissioner Cecilia Malmstrom in what appeared to be a thinly veiled rebuttal to Trump's protectionist and anti-immigration policies.

International Trade Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne said the deal was "good for workers, consumers and a new standard for trade."

The Conference Board of Canada said the agreement good for both sides because economic history demonstrates that greater free movement of goods, services and people is a catalyst for economic growth.