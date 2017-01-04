

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





One man is dead and another is in hospital this morning following a single-vehicle crash in Hamilton overnight.

Hamilton police say the vehicle struck and pole on Queenston Road, west of Parkdale Avenue, at around 2 a.m.

One man, who is believed to be about 30 years old, was pronounced dead at the scene. A second male victim was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators have not yet confirmed what caused the collision.

Roads in the area are closed as police continue to investigate.