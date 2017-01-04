Police: 1 dead, 1 injured after car crashes into pole in Hamilton
Codi Wilson, CP24.com
Published Wednesday, January 4, 2017 5:20AM EST
Last Updated Wednesday, January 4, 2017 8:20AM EST
One man is dead and another is in hospital this morning following a single-vehicle crash in Hamilton overnight.
Hamilton police say the vehicle struck and pole on Queenston Road, west of Parkdale Avenue, at around 2 a.m.
One man, who is believed to be about 30 years old, was pronounced dead at the scene. A second male victim was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Investigators have not yet confirmed what caused the collision.
Roads in the area are closed as police continue to investigate.