

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





A suspect wanted in the murder of a 19-year-old man shot to death inside a Mississauga restaurant last month has turned himself into police, investigators confirm.

During a news conference Tuesday, Peel Regional Police confirmed 19-year-old Thulani Chizanga surrendered after a warrant was issued for his arrest in connection with the murder of Kamar McIntosh.

McIntosh was shot and killed following an altercation inside a restaurant at a shopping plaza on Hurontario Street on April 27.

A second suspect wanted in connection with the murder has not yet come forward, investigators said Tuesday.

Det.-Sgt. Sean Brennan told reporters that 18-year-old Shamar Lawson Meredith is still outstanding.

“We are expanding our search. We do believe Mr. Meredith is aware we are actively looking for him and making efforts to evade,” Brennan said Tuesday, adding that they believe he lives in the Mississauga area.

Police said McIntosh was “targeted” in the shooting but Brennan did not comment on a possible motive.

Anyone with information about Meredith’s whereabouts is asked to contact Peel Regional Police.