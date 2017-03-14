

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Homicide detectives are investigating after a 50-year-old woman was found unresponsive at a residence in Barrie early Tuesday morning.

In a news release issued Tuesday, the Barrie Police Service said officers were called to an address on Kozlov Street, in the area of Livingstone Street West and Bayfield Street, at around 2:40 a.m. for a reported shooting.

When police arrived on scene, a woman was found unresponsive suffering from a “serious wound.”

The victim was rushed to hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

Police have not released any information on possible suspects.

The investigation, police say, is still in its early stages and officers will not be identifying the victim until next-of-kin is notified.

Investigators say there is in no concern for public safety.

Anyone with information about the homicide is asked to call 705-725-7025, ext. 2160 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS.