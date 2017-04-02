

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Two people are in hospital this morning with life-threatening injuries after a shooting at an after-hours club downtown, Toronto police say.

At around 4:30 a.m., police were called to a building on Spadina Avenue, near King Street, for a reported shooting.

When officers arrived on scene, they found one man inside the building suffering from a gunshot wound.

Paramedics say the victim, who is believed to be 24 years old, was shot in the head and was transported to hospital in critical condition.

Speaking to CP24 at the scene, investigators said they later learned a 30-year-old woman had also been shot at the club.

She made her own way to hospital and was later transported to a trauma centre.

Her condition is also believed to be life-threatening.

Both victims underwent surgery this morning.

“We are hoping that they are going to pull through,” Sgt. Jeff Zammit said Sunday.

Police are currently interviewing witnesses who were inside the building at the time of the shooting.

Zammit said the club, which typically hosts 60 to 100 people on Saturday nights, is “well-known” to police.

“I’ve actually been here quite a few times for complaints. It is an after-hours club that people go to after the Entertainment District is closed for the night. We’ve been trying our best to try and close it. We are working with the building owners,” he said.

Investigators are canvassing the area for witnesses and video surveillance footage.

"Because it is a Sunday morning, everything is quiet, everything is shut down. We are going to have officers here all day, all evening until we hit every place that has a camera when they are open. If not, we will come back tomorrow morning on the Monday when everything is open,” Zammit added.

Forensic Identification Services was on scene Sunday morning to collect evidence and the Toronto Police Service’s K9 unit was also called in.

Police say they do not have any information on possible suspects.