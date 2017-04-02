

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Two people are in hospital this morning with life-threatening injuries after a shooting in the city’s downtown core.

At around 4:30 a.m., police were called to a building in the area of King Street and Spadina Avenue for a reported shooting.

When officers arrived on scene, they found one male victim suffering from a gunshot wound.

Paramedics say the victim, who is believed to be in his 20s, suffered a gunshot wound to the head and was transported to hospital in critical condition.

Sgt. Barkley Boniface told CP24 at the scene that police later learned that a second victim of the shooting had made their own way to hospital.

They are also receiving treatment at a Toronto trauma centre, Boniface confirmed.

Boniface said the shooting took place in what appears to be an after-hours bar on Spadina Avenue.

Police are currently interviewing witnesses, he added.

“At this time, we don’t have any information on suspects,” Boniface said.

“If there is anybody that was present here or has information that could assist in our investigation, we are asking that they would contact us.”