

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Three people are facing human trafficking-related charges after police say they were called to a home in Georgina where a woman was being held against her will.

In a news release issued by York Regional Police Tuesday, investigators said shortly before 11 p.m. on March 12, officers received a 911 call from a woman who was being confined in an unknown location for the purpose of prostitution.

Officers were able to determine the location of the call and eventually tracked down the victim at a home in Georgina.

When they arrived at the residence, police said three male suspects were arrested and are now facing charges.

Ahmed Sheikh, 26, of Richmond Hill, Ali Gulud, a 45-year-old Montreal resident, and a 17-year-old male who cannot be identified under the Youth Criminal Justice Act have been charged with forcible confinement, sexual assault, and trafficking in persons.

Additionally, Sheikh has been charged with kidnapping, sexual assault, material benefit from trafficking in persons, overcoming resistance by attempting to choke, suffocate or strangle another person, trafficking cocaine and breaching probation.

Police ask anyone with additional information to contact York Regional Police’s Human Trafficking unit at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 7817 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.