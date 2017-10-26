

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





One man suffered life-threatening injuries following a shooting in Brampton early this morning.

Police say an altercation occurred between a 55-year-old man and an unknown suspect in the parking lot of a plaza in the area of Queen Street East and West Drive.

The two ended up near Clark Boulevard and Highway 410 and it is at that location where the 55-year-old man was shot shortly before 4:30 a.m.

The victim, police say, drove back to the plaza where the initial altercation occurred and police officers who were in the area at the time found him suffering from serious injuries.

He was rushed to a trauma centre for treatment.

Paramedics initially said the man’s injuries were not believed to be life-threatening but police later confirmed that he is now in critical condition.

The suspect, described by police as a black male with a thin build who was last seen wearing a white track suit, was seen fleeing the area in a black Nissan.

It is not known what direction the suspect vehicle was headed.

Police could not say whether the suspect and the victim knew one another.

Investigators are currently on scene, interviewing witnesses and reviewing video surveillance footage in the area.

“We are urging anyone who did hear anything or see anything or were in the area at the time… to contact Peel Regional Police,” Const. Bally Saini told reporters Thursday.

Clark Boulevard is closed from West Drive to Rutherford Road for the investigation.