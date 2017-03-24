

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





As many as six people were pepper sprayed after a can of the substance was used during a fight between a group of men at Yonge-Dundas Square on Friday night, Toronto police say.

Sgt. Rob McDougall said that police were called to the sidewalk in front of the 10 Dundas East complex on the north side of Yonge-Dundas Square at 9:45 p.m. for a report of several people who were pepper sprayed.

They arrived to find six adults suffering symptoms consistent with pepper spray use.

McDougall said they believe a group of men got into some kind of altercation on the sidewalk and a can of pepper spray was used, impacting bystanders.

All those involved in the altercation fled the scene before police arrived. Police earlier said two suspects were seen fleeing northbound on Yonge Street on foot.

Toronto paramedics treated one person at the scene, all others declined treatment.