

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





A 29-year-old woman is facing multiple charges after police say she allegedly attempted to drown her toddler at a beach near Rotary Park in Ajax.

On Feb. 9 and around 4 p.m., police say a citizen spotted a woman behaving strangely and holding a small child on the railing of a bridge near the park, located in the area of Parkes Drive and Lake Driveway West.

According to police, the passerby engaged the woman in conversation and walked with her and the child toward a parking lot in the area.

The member of the public walked away but when they turned back, they witnessed the woman heading toward the beach area.

Investigators say a second member of the public watched the woman hold the three-year-old boy under water and both citizens rushed to the aid of the child.

The boy was brought to shore, wrapped in warm clothing and later taken to hospital for treatment.

He was released into the custody of his father and the child’s mother was apprehended under the Mental Health Act.

The 29-year-old Ajax woman has been charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault and failing to provide the necessaries of life.

To protect the identity of the child, police are not releasing the name of the mother.

Anyone who may have witnessed the alleged incident is asked to contact Det. Ahee of the Major Crime Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Unit at 1-888-579-1520, ext. 5234.