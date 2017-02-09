

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Police say they have arrested a man in connection with a voyeurism investigation in Midtown Toronto.

On Feb. 7, investigators say a man and woman notified police about a person who was secretly watching them through their bathroom window from outside their home in the area of Yonge Street and Eglinton Avenue.

Police say when the pair attempted to confront the man, he fled the area.

On Monday, a suspect was arrested in connection with the case.

Alexander Goldfluss, a 43-year-old Toronto resident, is facing two counts of secretly observing/ recording a person expecting privacy, loitering/ prowling at night on another person’s property, mischief/ interfering with property exceeing $5,000 and possession of burglar tools.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call police at 416-808-5300 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).