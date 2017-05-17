

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Toronto police are offering a reward of up to $50,000 for anyone with information about the fatal shooting of a pregnant woman in Jamestown last year.

On the night of May 15, 2016, Candice Rochelle Bobb, 33, was driving home from a basketball game in a vehicle with three other people and when the group went to drop off a passenger in the area John Garland Boulevard and Jamestown Crescent, a suspect started shooting at their car.

Bobb, who was five months pregnant at the time, was sitting in the back seat of the vehicle and was the only one inside the car who was wounded by the gunfire.

She was rushed to hospital, where she later died.

Bobb’s baby was delivered via emergency C-section but died one month later after receiving treatment in an intensive care unit.

Police previously said that when the suspect is identified in the case, they will be charged in the deaths of both Bobb and her baby.

Det. –Sgt. Mike Carbone told reporters earlier this year that he is confident Bobb was not targeted in the shooting.