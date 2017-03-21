

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Police are appealing to the public for help tracking down multiple suspects who were involved in an exchange of gunfire between moving vehicles in Mississauga on Monday afternoon.

According to police, a dark grey Jeep Grand Cherokee, dark grey Toyota Corolla and a dark colour Dodge Durango were all observed driving erratically and at a high rate of speed along Mavis Road shortly after 3 p.m. on Monday.

When the vehicles reached the intersection at Knotty Pine Grove, police allege that numerous shots were fired between the Cherokee and Corolla. At the same time, police say the Durango struck another vehicle and proceeded to flee the scene.

No injuries were reported as a result of the accident or the shooting.

Police are urging anyone who may have been in the vicinity of area of Knotty Pine Grove and Mavis Road at the time of the incident to come forward.