

Chris Fox, CP24.com





An 18-year-old man was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition after a vicious assault in the city’s Little Italy neighbourhood early Friday morning.

Police say that the man and his friends were leaving a bar in the Bathurst and College streets area at around 1:15 a.m. when they were confronted by a group of men.

According to police, a large fight ensued and during the course of that fight the victim was hit several times and knocked to the ground. Police say that victim was then kicked and stomped on while on the ground.

The suspects subsequently fled the area on foot. They are all described as 18 to 25 years old and were last seen wearing dark-coloured clothing, according to police.

Police are asking anyone who may have recorded part of the incident to come forward.