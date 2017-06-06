

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Peel Regional Police are appealing to the public for information about a shooting in Brampton that left one man critically injured on Sunday.

At around 3:30 p.m. Sunday, investigators were called to a commercial plaza in the area of The Gore Road and Ebenezer Road in Brampton for a reported shooting.

When officers arrived, they found a male suffering from “obvious signs of trauma.”

He was rushed to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition.

Witnesses at the scene told CP24 that multiple motorcyclists were in the parking lot of the plaza when gunfire erupted.

Peel police’s canine unit was called in to search the area but police did not locate any suspects.

Police say they are looking to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the shooting or who has video surveillance footage in the area.

Members of public can contact investigators at 905-453-2121, ext. 2133.

Anonymous tips can be provided by calling Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).