

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Police are looking to speak to witnesses after several people were stabbed at a West Queen West bar early Saturday morning.

Police say the incident occurred at a bar in the area of Queen Street West and Brookfield Street shortly after 2:30 a.m.

According to investigators, an altercation broke out between two groups of people and knives were produced by an undisclosed number of suspects.

Police say at least seven people were stabbed.

One person who sustained life-threatening injuries was treated in hospital and is currently recovering from their injuries.

In a news release issued Monday, police said they believe there were “many people” who saw the altercation unfold and investigators are asking witnesses to come forward.

Police say they would also like to speak to anyone who has photos or videos of the altercation.