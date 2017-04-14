Police appeal to witnesses in Scarborough double shooting
A man was shot in the leg and shoulder and the other man was shot in the arm, according to investigators. (CP24)
Amara McLaughlin, CP24.com
Published Friday, April 14, 2017 4:58PM EDT
Police are looking for witnesses after a double shooting in Scarborough's Chester Le Boulevard area on Thursday night injured two men.
Around 6:30 p.m., multiple shots were fired in a laneway at Chester Le Boulevard and Pettibone Square, Toronto police told CP24 yesterday.
Two men were rushed to a trauma centre with serious injuries. One victim was shot in the leg and shoulder, while the other was treated for a gunshot wound in the arm, investigators said.
No arrests have been made.
Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the shooting to call police at 416-808-4206 or Crime Stoppers at 416-222-8477.