

Amara McLaughlin, CP24.com





Police are looking for witnesses after a double shooting in Scarborough's Chester Le Boulevard area on Thursday night injured two men.

Around 6:30 p.m., multiple shots were fired in a laneway at Chester Le Boulevard and Pettibone Square, Toronto police told CP24 yesterday.

Two men were rushed to a trauma centre with serious injuries. One victim was shot in the leg and shoulder, while the other was treated for a gunshot wound in the arm, investigators said.

No arrests have been made.

Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the shooting to call police at 416-808-4206 or Crime Stoppers at 416-222-8477.