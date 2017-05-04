

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Police have arrested a 17-year-old in connection with a fatal shooting at a Mississauga shopping plaza last week but are continuing to search for two other suspects who remain outstanding.

Kamar McIntosh, 19, was shot during an altercation inside a business at the plaza along Hurontario Street, near King and Dundas streets around 3:30 p.m. on April 27.

He was rushed to hospital with multiple gunshot wounds but later died of his injuries.

Police say that a 17-year-old boy from Mississauga was arrested on Wednesday and charged with first-degree murder in connection with the shooting. He was expected to appear in court at the Ontario court of Justice in Brampton on Thursday.

Two other suspects, however, remain outstanding.

Police previously identified those suspects as Thulani Chizanga, 19, and Shamar Lawson Meredith, 18.

Both outstanding suspects should be considered armed and dangerous, police say.