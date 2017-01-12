

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Police have made an arrest in the gunpoint robbery and sexual assault of an 18-year-old woman, two months after surveillance footage of a suspect in the case was released.

The alleged attack took place in the Gerrard Street West and Yonge Street area at around 4:20 a.m. on Nov. 5.

Police allege that the suspect, who was armed with a firearm, robbed the woman before physically and sexually assaulting her.

The suspect then fled the area on Gerrard Street West.

Hakim El Mozazi, 18, of Toronto, was arrested on Tuesday and charged with 8 offences, including sexual assault causing bodily harm and robbery with a firearm.

Mozazi’s arrest comes nearly two months after police released surveillance footage of a suspect seen loitering in a residential building lobby.

In a press release issued Thursday, police thanked the public for their assistance with the investigation.

Mozazi is due in court at Old City Hall on Monday.