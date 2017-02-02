

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Police have arrested a suspect in a pair of gunpoint robberies committed in 2014, one of which resulted in a violent altercation between the suspect and an employee.

The first robbery occurred at convenience store in the Davenport Road and Oakwood Avenue area on Sept. 8, 2014. Police say the suspect entered the store and proceeded to point a black handgun at a 48-year-old man. The man then grabbed the suspect and the two became involved in a physical altercation, which eventually led to the suspect sustaining cuts that caused him to leave blood at the scene.

The suspect then fled the store without receiving any money or property.

The second robbery occurred at a convenience store near St. Clair Avenue and Christie Street a short time later.

Police say the suspect entered the store and pointed the black handgun at a 29-year-old man. The suspect was then given a quantity of cash, cigars and cigarettes. Police further allege that suspect was still bleeding from injuries sustained during the first robbery at the time.

Toyin Samson Gil, 20, was arrested on Feb. 1 and charged with two counts of robbery while armed with a firearm and two counts of disguise with intent.