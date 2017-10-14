

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Police have arrested a 28-year-old woman in connection with a fatal hit-and-run in North York last week.

Debbie Graves, 63, was walking on the north side of York Mills Road, west of Don Mills Road, at around 11 p.m. on Oct. 4 when a vehicle mounted the curb and struck her.

The driver of the vehicle then fled the area following the incident.

On Wednesday, police announced that they had seized the vehicle involved in the hit-and-run from an auto repair shop but no arrests were immediately announced.

At the time, police identified the 28-year-old woman as the owner of the vehicle but said that they were still unable to determine who was behind the wheel at the time of the crash and therefore only considered her to be a person of interest.

“Without the public’s assistance I believe this case would have been extremely challenging,” Const. Clint Stibbe told CP24 on Saturday. “The public did a tremendous job in helping us determine what the chain of events was and who was operating the vehicle at the time of the incident.”

The woman, identified as Erin Wright, was arrested on Saturday morning.

Police say that she will be charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing death, failure to stop at the scene of an accident causing death and obstruction of police.

Graves was visiting from Riverview, New Brunswick at the time of the accident.